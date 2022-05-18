Advertisement

Service to honor EMS workers held in Frankfort for first time since pandemic

For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor...
For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since before the pandemic, a service was held in Frankfort to honor emergency medical personnel who have died in the line of duty.

There will be at least 35 names placed on the new memorial once it is built in Frankfort. Wednesday’s service was the first since 2019. There’s been an effort to build a permanent memorial for five years.

The service has taken place at the firefighter’s memorial to honor paramedics, EMTs, flight nurses, firefighters and others who died while helping others. The hope is the service can soon take place at a new memorial.

People said it’s important to have memorials to remember.

”Today, that is why this monument is so important. Someone comes up to this monument and says ‘Mom and dad, what does that mean?’ Let me tell you the sacrifice that men and women have given in EMS,” said James Hacker, Laurel County Ambulance, Inc.

The names of the 35 who have died, some recently, some decades ago, were read with the most recent being Mark Woodcock, an AirEvac Life team member who died this year because of COVID-19 he contracted while transporting a patient.

The EMS Memorial Board is currently reviewing the names of two additional names that could be added to the memorial.

