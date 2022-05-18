Warren Co. Water District names 2022 scholarship recipient

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Water District continues to promote education in the water supply field and as a part of its overall community involvement efforts by offering a scholarship each year.

Erica Edwards from Warren East High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky University for the 2022-2023 academic year.

“Erica’s qualities of a hard working student with a determination to succeed elevated her as the top candidate,” said WCWD General Manager Jacob Cuarta. “Beyond her outstanding academic achievement, Erica supporting various extracurricular activities including soccer and archery. We are excited to offer assistance as she furthers her higher education endeavors in nursing. This scholarship is another way we can serve our community and our customers.”

In an effort to foster the success of future water and sewer utility professionals, the scholarship is offered to assist a Warren County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field.

The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.

For application and eligibility details, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or visit www.warrenwater.com.

About Warren County Water District

Warren Water is a public water and wastewater utility serving more than 32,000 water and 9,000 wastewater customers throughout Warren County.

There are over 1,200 miles of water mains in the Warren Water service area, which spans 530 square miles.

The Warren Water sewer system includes over 190 miles of sewer lines. For more information, visit www.warrenwater.com.

