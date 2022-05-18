Advertisement

Woman sentenced for CARES Act Fraud

(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Greene County woman will spend one year in prison after submitting several fraudulent CARES Act applications.

Court records revealed that 41-year-old Mandy Ellen Bauer of Greensburg filed nine fraudulent applications for various Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act financial assistance programs.

That included the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), and advance tax credit payments.

In all, federal officials said it resulted in the attempted theft of more than $230,000.

Bauer filed the applications between April 2020 and July 2020.

Investigators say Bauer exaggerated the gross revenues, number of employees, and payroll of her company - Family Personal Sales.

She was sentenced Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Bowling Green to 12 months and one day in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to the crimes in February.

“I commend the investigative work of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration,” said Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “Together with our federal law enforcement partners, we will continue to identify, apprehend, and prosecute fraudsters involved in plots to steal federal relief funds.”

All of Bauer’s fraudulent applications were rejected, and she did not receive any funds.

“The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration aggressively pursues those who endeavor to defraud programs afforded to the American people under the CARES Act,” said J. Russell George, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). “We appreciate the efforts of the Department of Justice in this effort.”

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids...
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

Latest News

Erica Edwards from Warren East High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky...
Warren Co. Water District names 2022 scholarship recipient
Holiday World hosts Play Day for kids with disabilities
May 18 Weather Forecast
May 18 Weather Forecast
1
Election Results - May 2022