Advertisement

1 dead in shooting at Tenn. university during high school graduation

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University...
Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting at Middle Tennessee State University during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.(Source: Gray News)
By Mary Alice Royse and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials confirmed the shooting of two people during a high school graduation on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

Police confirmed the death of one person in the shooting Wednesday night during the Riverdale High School graduation at Murphy Center. They also said another was injured in the incident and is now in critical condition.

Investigators said the two people were shot near the tennis courts. It is unknown at this time whether either victim was a student, WSMV reports.

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community. We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” police officials said.

Rutherford County Schools District Public Information Officer James Evans said Riverdale High School would be closed tomorrow as a safety measure.

Authorities said there are no suspects that have been identified at this time.

If you see any suspicious activity, officials ask that you report it to MTSU Police at (615) 898-2424.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
Paul-Booker fall matchup set in Kentucky Senate race
FILE PHOTO: KFVS12 interviewed Jody Cash in 2018 when he was a detective with the Kentucky...
Deputy killed in officer-involved shooting in Marshall Co., Ky. identified; suspect also dead
Four Republican U.S. House incumbents in Kentucky have secured the GOP nomination in their bids...
U.S. Reps. Hal Rogers, Massie, Barr win GOP nominations
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Thomas Lane has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree...
Ex-Minneapolis police officer takes plea deal in George Floyd killing
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams...
US Soccer reaches historic equal pay agreement
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
This 2022 Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower is a prize donated by Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment in...
St. Jude Dream Home: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment talks about Zero Turn Lawnmower