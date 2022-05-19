Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The strongest storms stayed to our east yesterday, but we have another chance for strong to severe storms today

We are under a slight risk of severe storms

Tomorrow will be hot & humid, but no rain

The weekend starts dry, but then rain looks likely

Just like yesterday, not everyone will see rain and storms, but those that do could deal with heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is a chance a few storms could gain severe criteria, in the form of 58 mph or stronger wind and large hail the size of a quarter. The tornado threat is lower, but not zero so it is a day you should stay weather aware. Hot weather returns for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday. The humidity will increase too, likely making it feel even hotter! The weekend weather has shifted a lot, with Saturday looking mainly dry and much warmer! Rain moves in Saturday night and showers look to continue on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool to the 70s and we look to hold onto those unseasonably warm temperatures early next week. Then we’re back to reality with highs in the 80s and scattered rain and storms Tuesday/Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or storms. High 89. Low 70. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. High 92. Low 72. Wind: S 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with rain late. High 88. Low 67. Wind S 15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 36 (2002)

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.20″ (-0.89″)

So Far This Year: 21.29″ (+1.14″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Pollen Count: 8.1 (Moderate-High, Tree)

Mold Count: High

UV Index: 8 (High)

