Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado

Strong storms moved through Calvary on May 18, leaving behind damage from a macroburst.
By Shellie Sylvestri and David Mattingly
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A survey crew from the National Weather Service determined that a macroburst with wind speeds between 85 and 90 mph was responsible for the damage that occurred in Marion County near Calvary - not a tornado.

In essence, a bubble of rain-cooled air from the heavy storm that was moving through Marion County on May 18 descended down to the ground over Calvary. The bubble of air dropped to the ground over the area. Because the chilly air was dense in comparison to the warmer air around it, it was able to crash down with enormous power, which resulted in a wide area being subjected to severe winds.

“This is one of the strangest surveys in a long time,” National Weather Service Meteorologist John Gordon said. “It goes on for at least a half a mile, maybe 3/4 of a mile wide. In other words there was a line of storms coming and the winds got pushed down from the center, usually from about 10,000 feet, pus pushed down and out in many directions. This is 85 to 90 mile an hour winds. Some of the damage is spread out over a half a mile and going in many directions.”

One person was reported injured when her car was struck by a tree.

“Most people were in their vehicles,” Marion County EMS Director Brian Smith said, “with windows knocked out, some saying the roadways were closed.”

Marion County locals surveyed extensive damage Thursday after the powerful storm slammed the Calvary community Wednesday evening. Powerlines were downed, trees were broken, and homes and barns were damaged.

“I just bought this house in October,” Karol Mattingly said. “I haven’t even under a year. It was my great-grandparents’ home. That was my great-grandparents’ barn that’s no longer there.”

That barn was smashed and splintered, sending dangerous shards flying everywhere.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

