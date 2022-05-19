Advertisement

Glasgow couple creates Airbnb in historic downtown

Living room and kitchenette in new Glasgow airbnb
(Airbnb)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Beth Wagner partnered with Bowling Green’s own Sunbelt Construction to build a loft Airbnb in Glasgow’s historic downtown square.

“My husband and I have often gone to other towns, looked around, seen the neat little things that other towns do and thought, why doesn’t Glasgow do this?” Beth Wagner said.

The loft rests snugly on top of Spring Valley Boutique, across the street from several stores and the Plaza Theatre. It mixes modern amenities and historic atmosphere, ensuring that “Old Kentucky Home” feel.

“It was a neat place to have this opportunity to build,” Mike Wagner said, “We were drawn to it because of the location across from the Plaza and the things that happen on the square.”

“My background is from Glasgow as well, so I have a connection up here,” Sunbelt’s Quentin Littrell said when discussing why Sunbelt picked the project up, “It was a great project for us. The Wagner’s invited us up to help them with it.”

The project did not come without its issues though, both the Wagner’s and Littrell bemoaned issues with getting building materials.

“We had to back up and regroup on several things because the materials weren’t available,” Mike Wagner said, “Through Sunbelt helping us work through those issues, we came up with a successful project.”

While Mike Wagner could not pick just one point to label as his favorite, his wife loves the balcony.

“You can sit out at night on the balcony with the fire pit, play games with the kids, see the the lights when town is lit up,” she gushed, “It’s a fun place to be.”

All three parties agreed that Glasgow is going through “a renaissance of sorts,” boasting about the new music and opportunities coming to the town. All also pointed out Glasgow’s proximity to some of Kentucky’s hottest tourism spots, like Mammoth Cave, the Corvette Museum, and the Bourbon Trail.

“We have so much to offer,” Mike Wagner said, “It’s just a great stopping point.”

The Airbnb, dubbed the “Balcony on Broadway,” is currently available for $200 a night.

