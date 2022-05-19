Hamilton Announces Return to WKU Hilltopper Basketball

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball forward Jairus Hamilton announced his return to WKU for his final year of eligibility after withdrawing from the transfer portal.

Hamilton started in 26 contests for the Hilltoppers, averaging 29.9 minutes of action. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.2% from the field and making 36 3′s.

The Charlotte, N.C., native had 20 games in double-digit scoring, including games of 20+ points against Alabama State, UT Martin, Rhodes College and Rice.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.