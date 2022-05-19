Near Record Temps Expected Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are under a slight risk of strong storms until 7pm Thursday.

Tomorrow will be hot & humid, but no rain

The weekend starts dry, but then rain looks likely

The threat of a few more storms firing up this evening still exists with a surface boundary looming to our North. Strong winds, small hail and heavy rains would be the main threats. The good news is it appears the main area of instability will remain to our north and chances for development are waining as the evening carries on. We’ll remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7pm CST. Sunny conditions will continue for Friday with Near Record Temps expected. The humidity will increase also, likely making it feel even hotter! We’ll start the weekend off dry and warm, however Rain moves in Saturday night and showers look to continue on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool to the 70s and we look to hold onto those unseasonably warm temperatures early next week. Then we’re back to reality with highs in the 80s and scattered rain and storms Tuesday/Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clearing with Storms Ending. Low 72. Wind: SW 8 mph

FRIDAY: Hot and humid with plenty of sunshine. High 92. Low 72. Wind: S 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with rain late. High 88. Low 67. Wind S 15 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 79

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 93 (1951)

Record Low Today: 36 (2002)

Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.20″ (-0.89″)

So Far This Year: 21.29″ (+1.14″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 17) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 53)

Pollen Count: 8.1 (Moderate-High, Tree)

Mold Count: High

UV Index: 8 (High)

