Advertisement

Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) - A prosecutor says a southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so.

The News and Tribune reports Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday that the Palmyra Police Department reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by 31-year-old Justin Moore, of Owensboro.

Indiana State Police on Wednesday identified the officer as Reserve Officer Zachary Holly.

The shotgun blast Monday night killed 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, a volunteer firefighter from Corydon, Indiana, who had stopped to help.

It remains unclear why Moore opened fire on the others.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Woman sentenced for CARES Act Fraud
May 18 Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Latest News

May 19th Weather Forecast
May 19th Weather Forecast
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Three communities get funding to assess potential brownfields
This 2022 Spartan Zero Turn Lawnmower is a prize donated by Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment in...
St. Jude Dream Home: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment talks about Zero Turn Lawnmower
Phatmoto All Terrain 79cc Motorbike
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motorbike