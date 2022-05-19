Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) - A prosecutor says a southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so.

The News and Tribune reports Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday that the Palmyra Police Department reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by 31-year-old Justin Moore, of Owensboro.

Indiana State Police on Wednesday identified the officer as Reserve Officer Zachary Holly.

The shotgun blast Monday night killed 24-year-old Jacob Tyler McClanahan, a volunteer firefighter from Corydon, Indiana, who had stopped to help.

It remains unclear why Moore opened fire on the others.

