Russellville’s Jacklyn Zuege signs with Austin Peay softball

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Zuege legacy will continue beyond the confines of Russellville.

Russellville Panthers softball slugger Jacklyn Zuege has signed her National Letter of Intent to extend her softball career as an Austin Peay Governor.

Zuege didn’t join the Panthers until halfway this season after spending the last three and a half years with Louisville Male. She won a state title her freshman year with Male in 2019.

In 12 games this season with Russellville, she’s driven in 14 runs while hitting a home run. Zuege’s mother previously played softball for Russellville and her grandmother also lives in Russellville, citing part of the reason for transferring to the Panthers.

“It’s super meaningful. My entire family is just athletes so it’s amazing to come out here and represent the Zuege name,” Zuege said. “I mean it just truly speaks to the community. It’s just filled with supporting loving kind people that have nothing but positive things for everyone.”

Zuege’s Panthers kick-off 13th district play on Friday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. against Franklin-Simpson in Franklin.

