St. Jude Dream Home: Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment talks about Zero Turn Lawnmower

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is one of more than 40 cities joining forces with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Currently, the 2022 Dream Home is still under construction with time and building materials provided by Sweets Design-Build General Contractors. However, while the build is being completed, other local businesses are offering early bird prizes for those that purchase tickets to win the Dream Home.

Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment is one of the local businesses that is donating a prize for the 2022 event. This is their fourth year participating with the organization that has dedicated itself to treating and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Brandon Gabbard, General Manager for Legacy Outdoor Power Equipment says, “It’s about the children at St. Jude. It also helps fund research for childhood cancer that’s the most important thing and that’s what it’s all about.” This year, the business is once again donating a Spartan RZ Series Zero Turn Lawnmower, which has always been a large draw in the community. Gabbard describes it as a “Really heavy built, powerful mower for a homeowner,” and concludes that “Somebody is going to get lucky and take home a pretty sweet mower again this year.”

To qualify to win the mower, you must purchase your ticket from St. Jude by calling 1-800-834-5461 or by going to their website by May 20th.

Every donation to St. Jude goes toward research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Public contributions are especially important to the hospital because this is where they obtain a large percentage of their operation and expansion funds. Families of children being treated by St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food “because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

St. Jude’s founder, Danny Thomas, believed that “no child should die in the dawn of life,” and this vow has changed the lives of thousands of children and families since 1962.

