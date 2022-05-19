Three communities get funding to assess potential brownfields
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say three Kentucky communities have been awarded federal funding to assess potential brownfield sites.
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give the communities a combined $1.4 million to inspect industrial and commercial properties that may contain hazardous substances.
The statement says the city of Paducah and the Cumberland Valley Area Development District will each receive $500,000 to assess 19 sites and the city of Elizabethtown will receive $400,300 to assess 22 sites.
Target areas in the Cumberland Valley Area Development District include the cities of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch.
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.