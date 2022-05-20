Advertisement

32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday.

Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties.

There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now over nine percent.

As of Friday, McCracken County is the only red zone county across Kentucky.

According to state officials, hospitalizations remain low and stable.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration approved for everyone five and older to be eligible for at least one booster dose.

