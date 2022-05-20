Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’

COLESBURG, KY (WAVE) - Rock hard and dropped from thousands of feet above, hailstones pelted Karri Goff and her husband as they ran out into Thursday’s storm in Hardin County.

They were trying to move their cars into the nearby barn.

“I was so worried about it hitting me in the back of the head,” Goff said. “Once I got inside my car, it was hitting the windshield and I thought it was going to crack my windshield. That’s how hard it was hitting.”

Goff said getting hit by the hailstones was like someone punching her in the back.

The couple escaped injury but they were not quick enough to escape a trip to the repair shop. In just seconds, the metal exterior Goff’s car was dented from top to bottom. Some dents were as big around as a baseball.

Goff photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf ball. Others were big enough to fill the palm of her hand. She said she and her husband were lucky only their cars were dented.

“We could have slipped and fell and it could have beat us right then and there,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.