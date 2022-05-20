Advertisement

Doctor charged in murder-for-hire plot

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to murder her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville doctor has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19.

Court records state that on May 15, Russell made contact with a person that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an FBI undercover employee.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the murder. On May 18, she put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after the murder took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge late this morning. She is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing on May 24.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal judicial system.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Living room and kitchenette in new Glasgow airbnb
Glasgow couple creates Airbnb in historic downtown

Latest News

Six hundred athletes competed in a previous summer games. (WKYT)
Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games returns to EKU June 3-4
1
Good News: Hometown Hero Night at Hot Rods
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots announces push in distribution following 2021 collections
1
National Dog Rescue Day: We take a moment to showcase our WBKO family's rescue dogs