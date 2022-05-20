Advertisement

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens for daily operations

This is the 22nd season for Splash Country and you may notice a few new items around the park along with all your favorites.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a hot day if you want to take a dip in the pool, there’s a place that’s waiting for you with several options.

Dollywood’s Splash Country opened daily operations for the season. The water park has the wave pool, the lazy river or one of those big tall slides for the thrill seekers.

This is the 22nd season for Splash Country and you may notice a few new items around the park along with all your favorites.

“It’s such a great point of the season when we’re like oh it’s summer, let’s welcome in guests to Dollywood’s Splash Country. So we’re thrilled to be at this point to open for daily operation today,” said Amber Davis, a Dollywood spokesperson. “We have reimagined the Little Creek Falls area and we’re really excited about that because for the first time we have an area with zero depth.”

The new "Little Creek Falls" area for the whole family.
The new "Little Creek Falls" area for the whole family.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

This year Splash Country’s staff wanted to hear from you in real time. They’ve set up kiosks around the park so you can tell them about your experience.

Stations around the park allow guests to give real-time information to park management about...
Stations around the park allow guests to give real-time information to park management about how their day is going.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Splash country opens daily at 10 am.

Dive into summer at Dollywood's Splash Country, the most trusted water park in the Smokies, now...
Dive into summer at Dollywood's Splash Country, the most trusted water park in the Smokies, now - Sept. 5.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

