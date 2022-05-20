Epicenter prepping for Preakness Stakes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday will be two weeks since Epicenter, a horse born and bred in Vette city ran in the Kentucky Derby and got runner-up.

Fast forward to now and Epicenter is prepping to run in the Preakness Stakes.

The Harris family who bred Epicenter spoke on experiencing the Derby.

“He ran a very good race, we were proud of him, very proud of him. But it was, it was fun, you know, the town kind of adopted him and everybody was pulling for him. And, you know, everybody we met, you know, everybody was talking about Epicenter, and that was that made it even more exciting. We’re proud of the horse, proud of the horse,” says Mike Harris, co-owner of Westwind Farm.

The current owner of Epicenter, Ron Winchell of Winchell Thoroughbreds reflected on his experience at the Derby, a prize his family has yet to win.

“So we’re really confident that yeah, he showed up, he was running and of course, you know, at the end there it was, it was heartbreaking to like, get run down at the wire. Usually in the Derby, you don’t see that, you know, the last 16 Horses don’t change position. But this was an entirely different run Derby this year, so it’s heartbreaking, is where I’m going with that,” says Winchell.

And although he describes his derby loss with heartbreak, he is optimistic about Saturday.

“You can’t fill that void, the derby void, but the Preakness is certainly you know, another race is highly coveted. You know, between myself and my family they’ve never run one a triple crown race. You love and hate to be the favorite, it’s good, because everybody is validating where you feel like your ability is and then the second part is you pretty much have a target on your back,” adds Winchell.

“The confidence level is, you know, great. But with any big race, you just hope you show up and run,” he adds.

Also saying he is grateful for the support he’s received.

“I’m always excited when we create new racing fans, I feel like, you know, the legacy of this horse coming from Bowling Green originally really helps kind of enforce that and maybe, and maybe hopefully brings some people into racing,” Winchell says.

