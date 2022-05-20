Federal judge again extends ban on Kentucky abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge is extending an order blocking key portions of a new Kentucky abortion law.

The law had forced the state’s two clinics to temporarily halt abortions.

Federal judge Rebecca Grady Jennings says those parts of the law would remain blocked until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a related abortion case in Mississippi.

The judge had previously suspended enforcement of the measure passed by the Republican-dominated legislature.

The new law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and require women be examined by a doctor before receiving abortion pills.

Kentucky’s attorney general says he’s appealing.

