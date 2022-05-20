Advertisement

Hilltoppers Can’t Contain Early Lead over (RV) Old Dominion

(WBKO)
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series opener to (RV) Old Dominion, 5-3, on Thursday night at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers couldn’t contain the 3-0 lead they built through six innings, with the Monarchs racking up five runs over the seventh and eighth frames to earn the win.

“Old Dominion is a very dangerous team,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “In college baseball, you have to score runs. You have to put runs on the board, and they can do it in multiple ways. You see why they’re where they’re at, they’re a tremendous team. So, we’ll have to go after them again tomorrow and the guys will be ready to play tomorrow.”

Devyn Terbrak earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendering just five hits and two runs while not allowing a walk and striking out six in 7.1 frames. Mason Vinyard then entered in the eighth to relieve Terbrak, surrendering three runs while recording two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. Jake Kates closed out the final frame, not allowing a hit while striking out two.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits and two walks. Tristin Garcia led the way with a 2-for-4 performance, while Ty Batusich, Justin Carlin, Aidan Gilroy and Matthew Meyer each added one hit apiece.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent has lost the Republican Primary.
Edmonson County Sheriff incumbent ousted in primary
Woman sentenced for CARES Act Fraud
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
May 18 Weather Forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon-tonight
A child was killed after running next to his mother's car in a Las Vegas neighborhood.
Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Latest News

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
WKU preps for South Florida road trip
Hamilton Announces Return to WKU Hilltopper Basketball
WKU
Hilltoppers to Close Out Season with Senior Weekend against (RV) Old Dominion
Zuege signs with Austin Peay
Russellville’s Jacklyn Zuege signs with Austin Peay softball