Hilltoppers Can’t Contain Early Lead over (RV) Old Dominion

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball dropped its series opener to (RV) Old Dominion, 5-3, on Thursday night at Nick Denes Field.

The Hilltoppers couldn’t contain the 3-0 lead they built through six innings, with the Monarchs racking up five runs over the seventh and eighth frames to earn the win.

“Old Dominion is a very dangerous team,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “In college baseball, you have to score runs. You have to put runs on the board, and they can do it in multiple ways. You see why they’re where they’re at, they’re a tremendous team. So, we’ll have to go after them again tomorrow and the guys will be ready to play tomorrow.”

Devyn Terbrak earned the starting nod for WKU, surrendering just five hits and two runs while not allowing a walk and striking out six in 7.1 frames. Mason Vinyard then entered in the eighth to relieve Terbrak, surrendering three runs while recording two strikeouts in 0.2 innings. Jake Kates closed out the final frame, not allowing a hit while striking out two.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits and two walks. Tristin Garcia led the way with a 2-for-4 performance, while Ty Batusich, Justin Carlin, Aidan Gilroy and Matthew Meyer each added one hit apiece.

