Hot and breezy, showers return tomorrow evening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re FINALLY catching a break from storm activity in our viewing area today. Hold onto your hats though because winds around 15-20mph will persist through this afternoon!

Temperatures only fall to the low 80s through this evening and night. We’ll start the weekend off dry and warm, however rain moves in Saturday night and showers look to continue on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool to the 70s and we look to hold onto those unseasonably warm temperatures early next week. Then we’re back to reality with highs in the 80s and scattered rain and storms Tuesday/Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with rain late. High . Low 67. Wind S 15 mph

SUNDAY: Stay cloudy with a few passing showers. High 75. Low 57. Wind: NW 10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73. Low 57. Winds E at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 96 (1902)

Record Low: 43 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 21.29″ (+0.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.4 (High - Trees)

