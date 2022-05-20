Advertisement

Hot and breezy, showers return tomorrow evening

Showers and storms possible Saturday evening through early Sunday morning.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re FINALLY catching a break from storm activity in our viewing area today. Hold onto your hats though because winds around 15-20mph will persist through this afternoon!

We’re FINALLY catching a break from storm activity in our viewing area today.
We’re FINALLY catching a break from storm activity in our viewing area today.(WBKO)

Temperatures only fall to the low 80s through this evening and night. We’ll start the weekend off dry and warm, however rain moves in Saturday night and showers look to continue on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool to the 70s and we look to hold onto those unseasonably warm temperatures early next week. Then we’re back to reality with highs in the 80s and scattered rain and storms Tuesday/Wednesday.

We’re FINALLY catching a break from storm activity in our viewing area today.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with rain late. High . Low 67. Wind S 15 mph

SUNDAY: Stay cloudy with a few passing showers. High 75. Low 57. Wind: NW 10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 73. Low 57. Winds E at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 96 (1902)

Record Low: 43 (1926)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (-1.18″)

Yearly Precip: 21.29″ (+0.85″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Pollen: 9.4 (High - Trees)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Living room and kitchenette in new Glasgow airbnb
Glasgow couple creates Airbnb in historic downtown

Latest News

May 20th Weather Forecast
A sunny, hot and windy Friday
Near record warmth expected Friday
Near Record Temps Expected Friday
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Storms possible today and tomorrow
First Alert Weather Days: this evening and Thursday