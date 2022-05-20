Advertisement

Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights set for May 27

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights is scheduled for Friday, May 27, at the SOKY Marketplace Pavilion from 6 - 11 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person and include $1,000 in play money, food, cocktails and live music by Tyrone Dunn + Kin-Foke.

100% of the proceeds will benefit local families with a child or a parent battling a critical illness pay their day to day expenses allowing them to focus on the treatment and recovery of their loved one.

Tickets can be purchased at lifesbettertogether.org.

