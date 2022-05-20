Advertisement

More land added to state forest with endangered bat habitat

(governor.ky.gov)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Officials say more land has been added to a state forest in eastern Kentucky that has endangered bat habitat.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the 238-acre parcel known as the McGlone tract will increase the size of the Tygarts State Forest in Carter County to 1,184 acres.

The land was purchased with funds from the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund, a conservation partnership between the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Officials said the parcel is within a habitat of the federally endangered Indiana bat and the federally threatened northern long-eared bat.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear: Unemployment rate down to 3.9%, lowest in state history

Latest News

Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash died on Monday, May 16 after an officer-involved...
Visitation today, funeral Saturday for Calloway Co. deputy killed in officer-involved shooting
Shop Local | R+ Med Spa
Shop Local | R+ Med Spa
1
Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights set for May 27
1
Luck Casino Night - Havana Nights