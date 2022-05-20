More land added to state forest with endangered bat habitat

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Officials say more land has been added to a state forest in eastern Kentucky that has endangered bat habitat.

A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the 238-acre parcel known as the McGlone tract will increase the size of the Tygarts State Forest in Carter County to 1,184 acres.

The land was purchased with funds from the Imperiled Bat Conservation Fund, a conservation partnership between the Kentucky Natural Lands Trust and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Officials said the parcel is within a habitat of the federally endangered Indiana bat and the federally threatened northern long-eared bat.

