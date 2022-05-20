Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes fatal Hollywood studio fire

FILE - Ozzy Osbourne, center, poses with his family, from left, daughter Aimee, wife Sharon,...
FILE - Ozzy Osbourne, center, poses with his family, from left, daughter Aimee, wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, son Jack and his son Louis, after he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on April 12, 2002. Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person. Her mother, Sharon, confirms in an Instagram post that her elder daughter was one of two people who got out alive.(Nick Ut | AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee and her producer escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed another person, her mother said.

The fire erupted late Thursday afternoon in a two-story commercial building, and it took 78 firefighters more than 50 minutes to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were evaluated at the scene, but both declined to be taken to a hospital, Scott said.

“Sadly, one person was found dead inside, as firefighters searched the structure,” Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

One of the two survivors was the elder daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she was working with were “the lucky two that made it out alive,” Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

“It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family,” Osbourne said, adding “our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not take part in the Osbourne family’s reality show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Living room and kitchenette in new Glasgow airbnb
Glasgow couple creates Airbnb in historic downtown

Latest News

Austin St. John, who is also known as Jason Lawrence Geiger, is one of 18 people charged in...
Red Power Ranger actor indicted in COVID loan fraud
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
FILE - The order is likely to be appealed to the state Supreme Court, where three of the seven...
Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map