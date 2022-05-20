Advertisement

Reported Illinois tornado knocks down trees, damages school

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging a high school.

A team from the National Weather Service’s Paducah, Kentucky, office will travel to Mount Carmel on Friday to assess storm damage after law enforcement reported a tornado touchdown Thursday night on the south side of the city.

Severe storms unleash tornado, flash flooding across St. Louis area

No injuries were reported. Meteorologist Dan Spaeth says the team will also investigate whether the suspected tornado also caused damage reported in Keensburg, a small Wabash County community. He says the storm may also have crossed into Knox County, Indiana.

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear: Unemployment rate down to 3.9%, lowest in state history

Latest News

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s...
Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race
Community Trust Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Kentucky News Digest 8:30 am
Kentucky Daybook