Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Streams
Apps
Search
Home
Election Results
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Closings & Delays
Fish & Game Forecast
First Alert Weather Classes
Sports
Sports Connection
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Streams
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
COVID-19 Map
Featured Pages
Senior Spotlight
Good News
Hometown Hero
MomsEveryday
People of Action
Poppy's Field Trip
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Shop Local
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Advertisement
Shop Local | R+ Med Spa
Shop Local | R+ Med Spa
By
WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT
|
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Shop Local | R+ Med Spa
Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms
Beshear: Unemployment rate down to 3.9%, lowest in state history
Latest News
View From The Hill: After two delays due to the pandemic, WKU finally hosts national training conference on child welfare
Warren Co. Water District names 2022 scholarship recipient
Public Theatre of Kentucky raises money to benefit Educational Outreach Program
Glasgow food truck, BG Ag Repair shop receive Kentucky Pacesetter Award