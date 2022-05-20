Advertisement

A sunny, hot and windy Friday

Showers & storms returns this weekend
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally a day without a severe storm risk! Today will be sunny, hot and windy!

  • The wind will gust up to about 30 mph this afternoon
  • Saturday will be mainly dry and hot
  • Rain/storms return late Saturday night into Sunday

We’ll start the weekend off dry and warm, however rain moves in Saturday night and showers look to continue on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool to the 70s and we look to hold onto those unseasonably warm temperatures early next week. Then we’re back to reality with highs in the 80s and scattered rain and storms Tuesday/Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Windy and hot with plenty of sunshine. High 92. Low 72. Wind: S 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Starting sunny with rain late. High . Low 67. Wind S 15 mph

SUNDAY: Stay cloudy with a few passing showers. High 75. Low 57. Wind: NW 10 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 96 (1921)

Record Low Today: 43 (1926)

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.20″ (-1.04″)

So Far This Year: 21.29″ (+0.99″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33) Moderate (Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Pollen Count: 9.4 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: High

UV Index: 8 (High)

