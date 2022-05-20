Toys for Tots announces push in distribution following 2021 collections

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky announced as of Friday nearly all 125 pallets of toys collected in 2021 have been distributed by Toys for Tots to the following Kentucky agencies and organizations:

Potter’s Children Home

BG Boys and Girls Club

Blessings

Toys for Tots of Hart County

Family Enrichment Center

State of Kentucky, Social Services

NECCO Foster Care

Toys for Tots of Barren County

Edmonson County Churches

Toys for Tots of Metcalfe County

BG/WC Community Education

BG/WC Angel Tree

Taylor County Disaster Relief

Toys for Tots of Monroe County

MINDS (Motivating Individuals Developing Self Worth)

Toys for Tots of Logan County

Parker-Bennett

The Buddy House

Toys for Tots of Simpson County

Rockfield Elementary School

Heritage Foster Care

Hope House Affordable Christmas

Butler County Boys and Girls Club

Jennings Creek Elementary School

With the toys given to those listed above, approximately 12,000 children have already received a toy as of May 18, according to a release.

“In December of 2021, tornadoes devastated many Kentucky counties,” said Janel Doyle, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky. “The outpouring of generosity shown to Warren County alone is nothing short of amazing. As tractor trailers, box trucks, and buses were filled with generosity across the United States, they were driven to Warren County to help those in need. With these donations, the SEARS building and Cumberland Trace Elementary quickly were filled to capacity with essential items and toys.”

Toy and monetary donations will continue to be accepted throughout the year and many toy drive events are currently being planned within the ten Kentucky counties Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky serves, which are Adair, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren.

“Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky will continue our mission of ‘Every Children Deserves a Christmas’ in the months to come,” Doyle said.

