Toys for Tots announces push in distribution following 2021 collections
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky announced as of Friday nearly all 125 pallets of toys collected in 2021 have been distributed by Toys for Tots to the following Kentucky agencies and organizations:
- Potter’s Children Home
- BG Boys and Girls Club
- Blessings
- Toys for Tots of Hart County
- Family Enrichment Center
- State of Kentucky, Social Services
- NECCO Foster Care
- Toys for Tots of Barren County
- Edmonson County Churches
- Toys for Tots of Metcalfe County
- BG/WC Community Education
- BG/WC Angel Tree
- Taylor County Disaster Relief
- Toys for Tots of Monroe County
- MINDS (Motivating Individuals Developing Self Worth)
- Toys for Tots of Logan County
- Parker-Bennett
- The Buddy House
- Toys for Tots of Simpson County
- Rockfield Elementary School
- Heritage Foster Care
- Hope House Affordable Christmas
- Butler County Boys and Girls Club
- Jennings Creek Elementary School
With the toys given to those listed above, approximately 12,000 children have already received a toy as of May 18, according to a release.
“In December of 2021, tornadoes devastated many Kentucky counties,” said Janel Doyle, the Coordinator for Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky. “The outpouring of generosity shown to Warren County alone is nothing short of amazing. As tractor trailers, box trucks, and buses were filled with generosity across the United States, they were driven to Warren County to help those in need. With these donations, the SEARS building and Cumberland Trace Elementary quickly were filled to capacity with essential items and toys.”
Toy and monetary donations will continue to be accepted throughout the year and many toy drive events are currently being planned within the ten Kentucky counties Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky serves, which are Adair, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren.
“Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky will continue our mission of ‘Every Children Deserves a Christmas’ in the months to come,” Doyle said.
