Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At first glance, everything appears to be going the Warren East baseball team’s way.

“The atmosphere just sticks out. Everyone wants to be here and win. All the team members do. Even if they don’t play, they wanna win,” junior infielder/outfielder Colton Edwards said as his team practiced behind him.

The Raiders are 22-13 and are fresh off the heels of a 14th district title - their first since 2017. They earned the gold after upsetting the top-10 ranked team and cross-city arch-rival Bowling Green.

“We’re just playing well as a team right now. We’re all coming together,” catcher Camden Elkins also said during practice.

That pride also comes with a sense of self-respect, something head coach Wes Sanford has instilled in his Raiders.

“I’ve really been impressed with how selfless they’ve been. They care about each other more than their own stats. It’s really impressive to see,” Sanford said.

But as you look closer, the Raiders are missing one of their selfless key pieces: Tucker Stringfield.

Known by his teammates for being “confident but not cocky,” they also say he embodied the team spirit.

“He always believed in himself. He always stood out,” Elkins said.

“You know, we would have a bad day as a team, and he would do something that would make us go. He was a great teammate,” Sanford said.

After making several appearances his freshman year, Stringfield appeared geared for a sophomore breakout season.

But those dreams were cut short.

Stringfield died in an ATV crash on October 24, 2021 after leaving a party celebrating his 16th birthday. Two of his friends in the car sustained injuries but thankfully survived.

His death came as a complete shock to his teammates, some of whom had never been dealth such a loss.

“It’s hard for these guys because they haven’t been through that type of pain. It’s the first time for a lot of them. For the longest time, everyone was silent. No one knew what to say or how to feel,” Sanford said.

Still, the team found a way to power through an offseason made even more difficult.

“It was a really big blur but, we all had each other and leaned on each other. So that really helped out. But it’s crazy knowing you lost your teammate in an accident,” Edwards said.

Just two games into the 2022 season, the team was dealt another blow that was even more personal to Coach Sanford.

Sanford’s father, Ernest, died on March 24, 2022, after a long battle with dementia. Ernest attended many Warren East athletics events and even had his own seat at baseball games.

“My dad used to sit just right there in the corner,” Sanford says tearfully, pointing at his father’s seat.

“But I know he’d want me doing this. So I just try to make him proud every day.”

For Warren East athletic director Brandon Combs, he says he’s seen the Raiders rise higher, rather than fall down in sadness.

“Again, this is a situation where I felt like everyone got tighter and banded together,” Combs said.

The Raiders would band together with one mindset.

“I telling myself I’m doing this for Tucker. If I get hit, it’s because I did it for Tucker. That’s what I think about.”

Playing for their teammates and their loyal fan, the Raiders have fueled themselves with the motivation to potentially win their first region title since 2011.

“This instance has really brought that out. You really see how much you love each other when something bad happens like this. You see the love in all of them,” Sanford said.

Warren East is scheduled to battle Franklin-Simpson at home next Monday, May 23 at 6:00 in their first-round regional matchup. As the season is far from over, the team unanimously agrees these losses have instilled one permanent reminder in themselves.

“It’s really brought us together as a family. We’re brothers,” Elkins said.

