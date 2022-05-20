Advertisement

‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: An open conversation about mental health

WAVE hopes to contribute to the elimination of the negative connotations associated with mental health during a new segment on WAVE Now with Maira Ansari called "We Should Talk About It!"(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The pandemic has dramatically contributed to a rise in discussions regarding mental health, and WAVE would like for the public to take part in these conversations.

Come hang out on May 23 at 10 a.m. on WAVE Now with Maira Ansari, where in her segment “We Should Talk About It,” WAVE hopes to contribute to the elimination of the negative connotations associated with mental health.

A physician from the University of Louisville Peace Hospital will be joining her for a live conversation that will focus on a variety of topics.

Viewers are welcome to participate in this conversation by using any of our streaming channels, such as Facebook and the WAVE News app, which is available for Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

