West Kentucky Senate Delegation speaks at Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

Four Kentucky Senators spoke to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce this morning
By William Battle
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, along with Senate Majority Whip Mike Wilson, Sen. Max Wise, and Sen. Steve Meredith, held a press availability conference Thursday morning to announce regional projects included in the state’s biennial budget and road plan.

The announcement included plans to improve state infrastructure and healthcare by working with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Among the West Kentucky Road Projects mentioned were:

Simpson County

  • $1.5M Add a turn lane at the intersection of KY 1008 and US 31W
  • $7.5M Improve KY-1008 from KY-73 to N. Franklin Street

Todd County

  • $4.5M Upgrade connection for the new industrial site on KY 848
  • $4M Reconstruct KY-181 from US 79 to North of US 41

Warren County

  • $280K Add turning lane on KY-242 into Richpond Elementary School
  • $7M Improve US-31W from Campbell Lane to University Boulevard
  • $27M Increase safety on Cave Mill Road to the east of Grider Pond Road
  • $7M Improvements from US-68 to US-31W and US-31W from Mizpah Road to Freeport
  • $8M Improve access road into the Transpark
  • $15M reconstruction of Cemetery Rd. from Fountain Trace to Roger Perter
  • $1.5M to construct turn lanes from US-68/KY-80 onto Fred Madison Road
  • $3M for safety improvements to KY-3225
  • $4M widen KY-234, including a roundabout, turn lane, and signal at Hampton
  • $8.5M improve KY-185 south of Pruitt Road to the south of KY-1320

West Kentucky Budget Allocations were also announced during the conference. These included statewide budget changes as well as Bowling Green and district-specific changes.

