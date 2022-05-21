Advertisement

AG’s office: Not currently investigating governor’s office

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky attorney general’s office says it’s not currently investigating the governor’s office.

But it claims that Gov. Andy Beshear mischaracterized the purpose for its recent request for information from his administration.

It’s the latest twist in an escalating political feud. Beshear says it was “news to us” that Attorney General Daniel Cameron has no active investigation of his office.

The Democratic governor maintains the Republican attorney general broke ethics rules by investigating his office and later filing paperwork to run against him for governor.

The Kentucky Democratic Party has filed a complaint alleging that Cameron violated ethics laws.

