Comic Con is coming to Bowling Green

Bowling Green Con Coming to BG Sunday
By William Battle
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Greencon is a new comic book convention and pop culture event in the area. After a successful convention in Louisville earlier this year, organizer Carmine DeSanto decided to bring the celebration of pop-culture to Bowling Green.

On Sunday May 22, 2022 at the Sloan Convention Center, Bowling Greencon will premiere and hopes to be an annual event to be Kentucky’s best and truest comic con. Featuring fandoms of multiple genres, the show will have over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests; including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, sketches and over $2500 in Door Prizes.

Also in attendance will be a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities for attendees to meet and greet. This is one event that will be fun for the whole family.

Confirmed Featured Guests & Attractions include:

  • John Swasey - Amine Voice Actor of My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z
  • Jim Shooter - Marvel Comics Legend- Stan Lee’s Right Hand Man!
  • Howard Mackie - Comic Book Legend - Creator of The Ghost Rider
  • Bushwhacker Luke - WWE Wrestling SuperStar - Hall of Famer
  • Huge Pokemon Card Tournament & Dungeons & Dragons
  • New Show Feature: Sports Card Area to the Show
  • Darth Vader, R2-D2- StormTroopers appearing from Legion 501st & Rebel Legion
  • Mandalorian Mercs
  • Huge Cosplay Contest - 4:00pm
  • Super Smash Bros Ultimate Video Game Tournament 1:00pm

Tickets on sale now - General Admission is only $20.00 - All Kids Under 11 are FREE. Cosplay, VIP Tickets are $50.00 and Platinum Tickets are $100.00. We have a Huge Cosplay Contest for all Attendees with amazing Prices! You can purchase your tickets online or at the Door.

The Bowling GreenCon will take place on Sunday May 22, 2022 from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the Sloan Convention Center located at1021 Wilkinson Trace, Bowling Green, KY 42103. For more information please visit http://www.bowlinggreencon.com

