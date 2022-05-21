Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: James Jones

James Jones
James Jones(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For the past 25 years, James Jones has provided automotive and towing services with his company. Providing help for community members in a time of need.

“Since 1998, I’ve owned this business, I started out with a pickup truck toolbox,” reflected James Jones about his career.

“So he touches so many people in the community, and so many people know him and I think he does a wonderful job, so that’s kind of want to recognize him for what he does because he’s a super humble guy and I just want to let him know that he is a big part of Bowling Green, Kentucky,” adds Brian Jones, James’ son.

Jones says that he prefers to be behind the scene instead of in the spotlight.

“You help people all the time and yeah, there’s some occasions I might come across someone that’s needing some help that’s short on money or you know, don’t have the ability to do something and I help them out in different ways to help them get on down the road or something like that,” also says James Jones.

“No, we are blessed to have him and my mother as our parents and I think Bowling Green, Kentucky is blessed to have him in the community of helping everyone because he steps up and does what needs to be, no matter what the circumstances are,” expressed Brian.

“I’m fortunate and blessed. I mean, I’ve started with nothing and I got quite a bit,” also said James.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

Tucker Stringfield (L) during a game with the Raiders his freshman year, and Wes Sanford (r)...
Warren East baseball unites after tragic deaths
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
Living room and kitchenette in new Glasgow airbnb
Glasgow couple creates Airbnb in historic downtown
court gavel
Prosecutor: Officer who shot armed motorist was justified
May 19th Weather Forecast
Another First Alert Weather Day with the chance for strong to severe storms

Latest News

View From The Hill: After two delays due to the pandemic, WKU finally hosts national training conference on child welfare
Erica Edwards from Warren East High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Western Kentucky...
Warren Co. Water District names 2022 scholarship recipient
Garden Party raises money during Sip and Paint for Educational Outreach Program
Public Theatre of Kentucky raises money to benefit Educational Outreach Program
Wes Marklin
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wes Marklin