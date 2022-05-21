Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: James Jones

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

For the past 25 years, James Jones has provided automotive and towing services with his company. Providing help for community members in a time of need.

“Since 1998, I’ve owned this business, I started out with a pickup truck toolbox,” reflected James Jones about his career.

“So he touches so many people in the community, and so many people know him and I think he does a wonderful job, so that’s kind of want to recognize him for what he does because he’s a super humble guy and I just want to let him know that he is a big part of Bowling Green, Kentucky,” adds Brian Jones, James’ son.

Jones says that he prefers to be behind the scene instead of in the spotlight.

“You help people all the time and yeah, there’s some occasions I might come across someone that’s needing some help that’s short on money or you know, don’t have the ability to do something and I help them out in different ways to help them get on down the road or something like that,” also says James Jones.

“No, we are blessed to have him and my mother as our parents and I think Bowling Green, Kentucky is blessed to have him in the community of helping everyone because he steps up and does what needs to be, no matter what the circumstances are,” expressed Brian.

“I’m fortunate and blessed. I mean, I’ve started with nothing and I got quite a bit,” also said James.

