Logan County, Russellville set to meet in 13th district softball championship

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 13th district softball championship will be a “Clash of the Cats.”

Crosstown rivals Logan County and Russellville will meet in the district chipper after both teams respectively advanced in their semifinal matchups on Friday night in Franklin.

Logan County, tied in a scoreless game with Todd County Central in the bottom of sixth, broke the deadlock thanks to an inside-the-park home run from Sydni Blick to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. That’s all they needed as they’d defeat the Rebels by that same score.

Shortly thereafter, Russellville punched its ticket by knocking off the host team Franklin-Simpson Lady-Cats. After taking a 3-0 lead, Russellville watched Franklin-Simpson tie the game 4-4. An inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the seventh gave the Panthers an exclamation point to seal the deal on their 8-4 win.

The district title game will be at 6:00 p.m. back in Franklin on Saturday night.

South Warren defeats Central Hardin 13-2
