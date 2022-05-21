New sheriff-elect in Edmonson County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - James Vincent is reflecting on winning the Primary Election on Tuesday.

After ousting the incumbent Shane Doyle, leading the race with 55% of the vote to 41%.

“I still can’t believe that it’s really real. It’s been such a blessing, so many people have helped me in this election and I’m ready to hit the ground running,” says James Vincent, Edmonson County Sheriff-Elect.

Vincent is no stranger to Edmonson County or the sheriff’s department.

“I started there as a special deputy in 1991 and I always wanted to come back and give back to my community,” recalled Vincent.

He adds that becoming sheriff has always been a goal of his, and now he gets to fulfill it.

“I was just blown away, by the outpouring of people that, that actually believed me and supported me. I would like to help out and teach children that anything that they can do, they want to do is a goal, their goal they can actually do that,” he adds.

Vincent also spoke about his plan moving forward.

“First thing we’re going to do is implement our 24/7 policing, we’re going to have an officer out on the road at all times. Mainly after this election, I just want to know that I want to bring everybody and Edmonson County together, bring it all back together as one. And I want to let everybody know whether they voted for me or who they voted for, I’m going to be their sheriff, this office is not, it’s the people’s office and I’m just lucky enough that they chose me to run it,” says Vincent.

In the primary election, no democratic candidates filed in the race.

