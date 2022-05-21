Advertisement

South Warren dominates Central Hardin 13-2

By Brett Alper
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Spartans had one game left before the 14th District Tournament, but they did not hold back against Central Hardin defeating them 13-2.

The Spartans scored nine runs in the third inning with home runs from Layla Ogden and Katie Walker for their 23th straight win.

They head into districts with a 31-2 record. They will play a rematch of the 2021 4th Region Championship against Warren East May 24th at 7:30 pm.

