South Warren dominates Central Hardin 13-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Spartans had one game left before the 14th District Tournament, but they did not hold back against Central Hardin defeating them 13-2.

The Spartans scored nine runs in the third inning with home runs from Layla Ogden and Katie Walker for their 23th straight win.

They head into districts with a 31-2 record. They will play a rematch of the 2021 4th Region Championship against Warren East May 24th at 7:30 pm.

