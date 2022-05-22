Advertisement

Clarksville man wanted for Oak Grove murder

Tyron Holt
Tyron Holt(KSP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Clarksville man is wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Oak Grove early Sunday morning.

The Oak Grove Police Department requested Kentucky State Police around 3:45 a.m. to investigate a shooting at 211 Tyler St.

Detectives arrived and confirmed the shooting death of Gailon J. Toler, 18, of Clarksville.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for murder on Tyron M. Holt, 20, of Clarksville. He is 5′7″ tall, weighs 122 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Holt, call 911 or 270-676-3313.

