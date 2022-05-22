Advertisement

Hopkins Co. church hands out free baby formula to families in need

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
NEBO, Ky. (WFIE) - People across the country are feeling the effects of the baby formula shortage, including those in the Tri-State, and now one local church is doing its part to help.

In Hopkins County, people at Nebo Baptist Church handed out free baby formula and other items to those who needed them on Saturday. They hosted a drive-thru event, handing out many kinds of formula, like Enfamil, Similac and Nutramigen.

“For these folks to help like that is just awesome,” said Cheresa Chapple, who picked up free formula for her grandchildren on Saturday. “It’s a blessing in itself because you can’t find anything. For the new baby, you go through about nine cans a month, because they eat a lot. But to me, the shortage is just senseless.”

“We are thrilled with the turnout,” said Leslie Allen, coordinator with Nebo Baptist Church. “Our goal is to be able to help somebody who needs it. We hate to see it just sit here and go to waste.”

A lot of the baby formula that church leaders gave away was leftover from the Dec. 10 tornado relief efforts, and church members say they are making sure it gets used.

