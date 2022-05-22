Advertisement

Inaugural Kentucky Moms Day helps recent moms find resources in the community

KY Moms Day
KY Moms Day(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soon-to-be moms and recent moms gathered at Chaney’s Dairy Barn for Kentucky Moms Day.

The event is helped put together by LifeSkills Regional Prevention Center.

Soon-to-be moms and recent moms were able to pre-register and win prizes such as toys, diapers, and other baby items.

Amber Sikes who helped organize the event was able to host a baby shower for the moms while also helping them understand what happens during pregnancy and guide them to the necessary resources.

“We want to connect all these moms to these resources, make sure they’re signed up for making sure they have everything they possibly could need after the baby is born or while they’re pregnant. And this part is just kind of educate them on all things pregnancy, also to provide them with some fun stuff and some gifts and let them know as well like Kentucky Moms and LifeSkills is here for them if they need anything,” adds Sikes.

She also spoke on the baby formula shortage.

“We do have to come together. I have a huge email thread, if I have a mom that reaches out there that is needing formula, you know, I’ll reach out to all of them to see if they have some. If they don’t have it and we just try to keep finding it, it’s, it’s a, it’s an ordeal. And that’s for sure but we all try to work together to figure it out for everybody,” Sikes adds.

For more information on LifeSkills Regional Prevention Center or the Kentucky Moms group, click here.

