More showers and storms possible overnight!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What a week it has been for South Central Kentucky! We’ll see more rain through tonight, and especially through the overnight.

The western half of our viewing area has seen the most rain for today! More showers and storms are possible overnight, with heavy showers, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and hail being the main threat. They should arrive to the heart of our area as we head into the 2am hour. This system will dissipate as it continues to push eastward. Light rain will linger through the early parts of Sunday, so grab the umbrella for church! A few light showers are possible through the afternoon, but it will not be a complete washout. Afternoon temperatures struggle to make it to the low 70s through Sunday and Monday.

