Russellville Softball claims first ever 13th District Title

By Brett Alper
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville defeated Logan County in the 13th District Softball Championship 10-6 for their first-ever district championship.

The Panthers struck first with six runs in the second inning, and then put on another three with a three-run home run from Austin Peay signee Jacklyn Zuege.

Logan County cut the lead from 10-4 to 10-6 with a two-RBI double from Kinley Holloway. Zuege caught the last out to secure the district to Russellville.

Head Coach Ryan Davenport was speechless after the tournament winning out.

“I can’t put it into words,” Davenport said. “We’ve worked so hard since these girls were in the fourth grade. We went one and 15 their first year in middle school. They put so many hours in, these coaches put so many hours in and I always tell them that hard work pays off and I think that showed tonight.”

Both Russellville and Logan County will play in the 4th Region Tournament. The start of the tournament is TBD.

