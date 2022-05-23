Advertisement

BGFC takes down tough opponent Iturbide FC this past weekend

Golden Lions
Golden Lions(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions taking on a tough team this weekend, Iturbide FC.

The Tennessee team was coming into this match up unbeaten.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lions were trying to bounce back after losing to the Midwest Hooligans on Friday.

Iturbide scoring within the first two minutes of the match, but later in the first half Peyton Netherton managed to steal a pass and send it over to Jansen Wilson, who sends it to the back of the net, evening things out before half time.

After half time, the Golden Lions would try to amount to the score and get ahead.

During the 59th minute, all efforts would come to fruition for BGFC, with Damir Beganovic coming into the match up and finding a way to find the back of the net.

Close to the end of the match, Iturbide would find an opening and tie the game.

At the 89th minute, Damir Beganovic would dribble the ball and put the Golden Lions ahead with a third goal.

In aggregate time, Beganovic would seal the deal with a fourth goal.

Final score, 4-2 Golden Lions.

The Golden Lions will now face Elizabethtown Ignite FC, on Friday May 27th at 7 p.m. at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School.

