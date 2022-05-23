BRDHD teams with Sea Tow Foundation for Safe Boating Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The start of summer is approaching and the Barren River District Health Department has joined with the Sea Tow Foundation to celebrate National Safe Boating Week that started Saturday, May 21 and lasts until Friday, May 27.

“Boating is an activity that millions of Americans enjoy every year,” said Jeanna Phelps with the BRDHD. “BRDHD wants to remind boaters everywhere about the importance of staying safe when heading out on the Barren River and surrounding waterways.

The Sea Tow Foundation is a nationwide non-profit that provides education and promotion of safe boating practices in preparation for the summer activities.

“One of the important boating safety tips that we will be sharing during National Safe Boating Week and throughout the upcoming boating season encourages boaters to always designate a Sober Skipper before heading out on the water to eliminate Boating Under the Influence incidents on the water,” said Phelps. “BUI is illegal in every state and having a Sober Skipper is a great way to ensure that all boaters have a safe and enjoyable time on the water, each and every trip.”

For a full listing of the Sea Tow Foundation’s National Safe Boating Week daily tips and blog posts, visit the Sea Tow Foundation’s website.

