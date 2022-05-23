Comic convention in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After his success in Louisville, Carmine DeSanto decided to bring the pop-culture fun to Bowling Green with Bowling GreenCon today at the Sloan Convention Center.

The convention strives to be “Kentucky’s best and truest comic convention.” The event sported various limited editions figures and prints as well as celebrity guests like voice actor John Swasey, know for his work on anime like Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia. The convention allows those who may not be able to travel to bigger conventions a way to connect to other fans and enjoy themselves.

“Once you get in the door, once you get checked in or buy your ticket,” said attendee Robert Buehler, “it’s kind of just nice to see all these people come together, you know, celebrating their fandom, something that they enjoy.”

Mother and son, Vicki and Dakota Crick, came together to show their love of anime and celebrate their first convention.

“We just love anime. Dragon Ball, Black Butler, we’re just into all of it,” Vicki Crick said.

While Dakota Crick said he’s hoping the convention will bring things like anime and comic books more into the mainstream, his mother is hopeful that will bring more people together and more business to Bowling Green.

Of the many booths and vendors at the convention, there were also charity booth like the 501st Legion - Vader’s First. The Legion’s mission is to promote interest in Star Wars, help others cosplay and create costumes, and use those costumes and other resources to give back to various charities.

“We just come out to represent different charities, be there for the kids, and have a good time,” said Legion member Daniel Griffith, donned in Jedi robes.

There’s still fun to be had for those who missed Bowling GreenCon. The Bowling Green Comic and Toy Show will be this Saturday and Sunday at the Corvette Center, information can be found online.

