Emergency road aid funds awarded to Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Mondaym May 23, the City of Cave City in Barren County will receive $62,160 in Road Aid Emergency Funds for slide repair on Grinstead Mill Road.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Cave City to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The location on Grinstead Mill Road being addressed is located 0.5 miles north of KY 70.

The City of Cave City is responsible for administering the work.

