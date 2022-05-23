Advertisement

A few showers possible through tonight and tomorrow morning

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Finally saw some relief from the heat today! We jumped from highs in the low 90s Saturday to the low 70s this Sunday afternoon.

A few light showers are possible for the rest of this evening, with a greater potential for more overnight. The morning commute could see some lingering light rain/sprinkles. We dry out for the most part into the afternoon, with highs on the cool side once again in the upper 60s. Afternoon temperatures jump back to the 80s for Tuesday. Scattered thundershowers move in late before they turn widespread for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will not be complete washouts, but you’ll need the rain gear. Sunshine and a warmup returns for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 70. Low 57. Winds E at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 81. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Widely spread showers and storms possible. Breezy. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 72

Today’s Low: 66

Normal High: 80

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1925)

Record Low: 35 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 2.44″ (-1.24″)

Yearly Precip: 21.53″ (+0.79″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Pollen: 3.9 (Low - Trees)

