A gloomy Monday, with cooler than average temperatures

By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cloudy conditions from Sunday leak over into today.

  • Clouds keep temperatures cooler than average for today
  • Seasonable sunshine on the way for Tuesday
  • Isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

After some morning showers, we just stay cloudy for the rest of today. Warmer sunshine returns on Tuesday, with showers moving back in late tomorrow night. Showers and storms look likely Wednesday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Rain and some storms linger on Thursday, but we start to dry out and warm back up as we head into the holiday weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Staying cloudy. High 68. Low 55. Winds E at 11 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returns. High 81. Low 66.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. Isolated severe risk. Breezy. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 59

Record High Today: 96 (1921)

Record Low Today: 38 (1889)

Sunrise: 5:32 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.20″

So Far This Month: 2.46″ (-1.22″)

So Far This Year: 21.35″ (+0.81″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 23

Pollen Count: Low (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: High

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

