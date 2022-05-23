Advertisement

Hospice dedicates garden in memoriam to Geri Smith

Hospice dedicates garden in memoriam to Geri Smith
Hospice dedicates garden in memoriam to Geri Smith(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hospice of Southern Kentucky dedicated their newly renovated garden on Scottsville Road to honor Geri Smith this afternoon.

“We’ve always had a small memorial garden right in front of the hospice house on Scottsville road. But over the last year, we’ve worked with Personal Touch to renovate and expand it,” Hospice Director of Marketing and Fundraising McKinzie Willard said, “One of our gracious board members, Dr. David G. Smith, dedicated it in loving memory of his wife, Geri Buchanan Smith.”

During the reception before the opening, many friends and family spoke about the garden and Smith herself.

“She was always willing to lend a helping hand,” said her friend and mentor Romanza Johnson.

“I did not get to meet Geri, but let me tell you,” Willard said, “From the warm reception that this garden has had, to the incredible people that came out today to dedicate it in her loving memory, I can tell that she was an incredible woman.”

Willard is hopeful that the garden will be a refuge, not just for Hospice residents or staff, but also for the public.

“We’re so excited to offer this space not only to our patients and families and staff, but to the community as well,” Willard said, “Anyone can come and enjoy this space here. It is open all the time to anyone in the community.”

The garden is currently open full time and will be used June 2 for a butterfly release to further honor Smith. The release will be at 5:30 p.m., more information is available online.

