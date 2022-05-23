Advertisement

Kentucky officials kick off Click It or Ticket campaign

Kentucky State Police
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky law enforcement kicked off the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety Click It or Ticket campaign today lasting until June 5.

The federally funded campaign is part of NHTSA’s high-visibility seat belt enforcement effort.

The current seatbelt usage rate for Kentucky is 89.8% with a national average being 90.4%, according to the Scottsville Police Department in a social media post. 2020 data shows unrestrained passenger vehicle occupant fatalities up 1.4 % from 2019 and 40% of those passengers killed were age 14 and younger unrestrained.

Members of the department said they are often asked what the child restraint law is for Kentucky.

KRS 189.125 states when in a motor vehicle requires children of 40 inches in height or less to be in a child restraint system or better described as a car seat preferably rear facing until 2 years of age.

A child who is under the age of 8 years old and who is between 40-57 inches in height shall be secured in a booster seat.

A child greater than 57 inches in height and over 8 years of age may ride with a factory vehicle restraint preferably lap and shoulder belt.

